GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mark Stone, Vegas: The winger tallied two assists.

2. Tomas Nosek, Vegas: The center had the decisive goal.

3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center assisted on the Wild’s power-play goal to stretch his point streak to four games.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Unsuccessful power plays by the Wild.

9 Shots by the Wild in the third period.

100 Career games for winger Ryan Donato, the third Wild player to reach the milestone this season (Jordan Greenway and Luke Kunin).

SARAH MCLELLAN