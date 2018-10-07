GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goaltender secured 41 saves.
2. Erik Haula, Golden Knights: The former Wild winger scored the lone goal in the shootout.
3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman scored the only Wild goal and was a physical presence with three hits.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Vegas victories in four games against the Wild; last year the Wild won all three meetings in regulation.
14 Third-period shots for the Wild after accumulating only 13 through the first two.
77 Saves for Dubnyk through two games.
SARAH McLELLAN
