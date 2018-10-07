GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goaltender secured 41 saves.

2. Erik Haula, Golden Knights: The former Wild winger scored the lone goal in the shootout.

3. Matt Dumba, Wild: The defenseman scored the only Wild goal and was a physical presence with three hits.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Vegas victories in four games against the Wild; last year the Wild won all three meetings in regulation.

14 Third-period shots for the Wild after accumulating only 13 through the first two.

77 Saves for Dubnyk through two games.

SARAH McLELLAN