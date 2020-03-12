Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. Vegas at Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Busy run starts outside playoffs

Preview: The Wild is back in action after a three-day break, a lull the team used mostly for rest before its 13-game push to the end of the season. During this hiatus, the Wild was bumped from a playoff spot, but the team is only one point shy of a wild-card berth. This matchup is the start of three games in four nights and six in nine for the Wild. Vegas arrives in St. Paul on a roll, having won 11 of its past 13 games.

Players to watch: Golden Knights D Shea Theodore scored the winning goal in each of the team's past two victories. C Jonathan Marchessault has two goals and an assist over his past two games. … Wild RW Kevin Fiala has 14 goals and 12 assists over his past 18 games. D Ryan Suter notched his 40th assist Sunday, his third straight season hitting that plateau.

Numbers: The Wild is averaging four goals a game over its past 11. When Fiala records multiple points in a game, the Wild is 13-1. … Vegas is 17-13-4 on the road this season and is 2-6 all-time vs. the Wild.

Injuries: Wild D Carson Soucy (upper body) is out. Vegas RWs Alex Tuch (leg) and Mark Stone (lower body) are also out.

SARAH McLELLAN