7 p.m. vs. Vegas • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild busy with home games

Preview: As the Wild tries to bag a playoff berth, it is hoping to find an advantage in a home-heavy schedule. Tuesday’s game is part of a February slate that includes nine games at Xcel Energy Center — the most of any month in franchise history. The Wild has won five of its past eight at home and is 16-8-4 at Xcel this season. The Golden Knights have points in four of their past five games and beat the Wild 3-2 in Vegas on Dec. 17.

Players to watch: Wild F Zach Parise has eight points (six goals, two assists) in the past 10 games, with six of those coming on the power play. Golden Knights F Paul Stastny has 15 points in his past 13 games.

Numbers: The Wild is 2-0-1 all time against Vegas at Xcel Energy Center. Vegas has won three of its past four road games.

Injuries: Vegas F William Karlsson (broken finger) is day-to-day.

RACHEL BLOUNT