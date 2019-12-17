9 p.m. at Vegas • T-Mobile Arena • FSN, 100.3-FM

Dubnyk practices, will back up Stalock

Preview: Injured D Jared Spurgeon (hand) and C Mikko Koivu (lower body) skated Monday, but Koivu left the ice early. It’s unclear whether either will be available Tuesday. The Wild announced it recalled Fs Luke Johnson and Nico Sturm from the AHL under emergency conditions and reassigned G Kaapo Kahkonen. G Devan Dubnyk practiced Monday, and he’ll back up Alex Stalock Tuesday.

Players to watch: Golden Knights LW Max Pacioretty is the NHL’s reigning first star of the week after recording five goals and eight points in his past four games. G Marc-Andre Fleury boasts a .918 save percentage through 22 starts. … Wild C Eric Staal has four goals in his past three games. D Ryan Suter has assisted on five goals in his last three outings.

Numbers: The Wild is 3-0 all-time in Vegas. Stalock has won his only career start vs. the Golden Knights.

Injuries: Wild D Greg Pateryn (lower body) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (upper-body injury) are out. Golden Knights C Cody Eakin (head), RW Cody Glass (head) and D Nicolas Hague (illness) are out.

Sarah McLellan