GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: The goalie made 23 stops against the Wild.
2. Bo Horvat, Canucks: The center scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the second period.
3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger delivered the Wild’s lone goal, his fourth in the past four games.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Goals by the Canucks in 1 minute, 12 seconds of the second period.
5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.
8 Penalties committed by the Wild, one of which resulted in a Canucks goal.
SARAH MCLELLAN
