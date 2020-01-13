GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: The goalie made 23 stops against the Wild.

2. Bo Horvat, Canucks: The center scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the second period.

3. Marcus Foligno, Wild: The winger delivered the Wild’s lone goal, his fourth in the past four games.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Goals by the Canucks in 1 minute, 12 seconds of the second period.

5 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild.

8 Penalties committed by the Wild, one of which resulted in a Canucks goal.

SARAH MCLELLAN