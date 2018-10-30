GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Elias Pettersson, Canucks: The rookie scored twice, including on a breakaway.
2. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: Goaltender racked up 37 saves.
3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Scored his first regular-season NHL goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Assist for Mikael Granlund, stretching the Wild winger’s point streak to eight games.
4 Penalty kills for Vancouver in five tries.
10 Canucks with at least a point.
SARAH McLELLAN
