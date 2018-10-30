GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Elias Pettersson, Canucks: The rookie scored twice, including on a breakaway.

2. Jacob Markstrom, Canucks: Goaltender racked up 37 saves.

3. Jordan Greenway, Wild: Scored his first regular-season NHL goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Assist for Mikael Granlund, stretching the Wild winger’s point streak to eight games.

4 Penalty kills for Vancouver in five tries.

10 Canucks with at least a point.

SARAH McLELLAN