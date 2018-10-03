The Wild traded spare defenseman Gustav Olofsson to the Montreal Canadiens for forward Will Bitten.

Bitten, 20, played for Hamilton of the Ontario Hockey League last season, his final year of junior hockey. He had 20 goals in 62 regular season games for the Bulldogs. The 5-11, 170-pounder is a native of Gloucester, Ontario, and was taken by Montreal in the third round (70th overall) in the 2016 draft. He was assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

The oft-injured Olofsson, who left Colorado College early to sign with the Wild, played 56 NHL games over the past three seasons. He was a second round (46th overall) choice in 2013.

Bitten and Hamilton made the semifinals of the Memorial Cup last season.

His parents were both Olympic badminton players. Michael Bitten was on Canada's doubles team at Barcelona in 1992, and Doris Piche-Bitten participated in both the 1992 and 1996 (Atlanta) Olympic Games in singles and doubles.

His brother, Sam, plays for the Ottawa 67s of the OHL and was at the Wild prospects camp this summer.