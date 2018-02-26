The Wild didn't stay idle before the NHL trade deadline expired Monday, sending defenseman Mike Reilly to the Canadiens in exchange for a 2019 fifth-round draft pick.

Reilly, 24, had been in and out of the Wild lineup for much of the season as the team's seventh defenseman. He did dress recently, skating in the past two games — a span in which he did chip in a goal. But he still seemed further down the depth chart, especially with the emergence of Nick Seeler in Jonas Brodin's absence while Brodin has recovered from hand surgery. In 38 games, Reilly scored twice and tallied eight assists while being a -6.

The move also frees cap space for the Wild.

Signed as a free agent by the Wild in 2015, Reilly appeared in 84 games over parts of three seasons. He had four goals and 18 points after skating as an All-America defenseman for the Gophers amid three seasons at Minnesota. Reilly was drafted in the fourth round in 2011 by the Blue Jackets after finishing his prep career at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault.

Columbus lost its draft rights to Reilly after four seasons, and he left the Gophers to sign with the Wild. His father, Mike Reilly Sr., is a minority owner of the team. Mike Reilly Sr. was drafted by Montreal in the eighth round in 1977; he played hockey at Colorado College and for the Gophers.

Mike Reilly was an All-America defenseman for the Gophers before joining the Wild.

In other moves, forward Chris Stewart was claimed off waivers from the Wild by the Flames and the team assigned Seeler to the American Hockey League before recalling him — a paper transaction that enables Seeler to be eligible for Iowa's postseason.

The Wild plays the Blues at Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night. St. Louis traded center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg on Monday for draft choices and a college prospect.