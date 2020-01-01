GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs: The center scored a goal and set up another.
2. William Nylander, Maple Leafs: The winger also tallied a goal and an assist.
3. Frederik Andersen, Maple Leafs: The goalie made 26 saves on 27 shots.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Consecutive Wild losses on home ice for the first time this season.
7 Hits by winger Marcus Foligno, a game high.
17 Wild shots blocked by the Maple Leafs.
SARAH MCLELLAN
