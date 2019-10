GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Mitch Marner, Maple Leafs: The winger recorded three points, including the decisive goal.

2. Morgan Rielly, Maple Leafs: The defenseman assisted on all four Toronto goals.

3. Andreas Johnsson, Maple Leafs: The winger chipped in a goal and assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Goals by the Maple Leafs in the second period.

2 Second-period penalties by the Wild that led to power-play goals for Toronto.

25 Goals given up by the Wild in six games.