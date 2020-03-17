The Wild’s season remains on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, but the team’s part-time employees scheduled to work the final six games of the regular season will still get paid.

"This is an extremely difficult period of time for everyone," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a statement released by the team on Tuesday. "I am very thankful for everything these part-time employees do for our organization and for our guests. I also want to say thank you to our Wild players, many of whom reached out during this process and all of whom are contributing to these efforts."

Aside from supporting its employees, the Wild and Xcel Energy Center have donated more than 2,400 pounds of perishable food items from the arena and Herbies On The Park to Catholic Charities Dorothy Day Place and Ronald McDonald House Charities since the NHL paused its season last Thursday.

Team president Matt Majka said in a statement the organization “has been in constant communication with state and local leaders to ensure that we are working in concert and offering our assistance to the greater Twin Cities and the State of Hockey as needed.”