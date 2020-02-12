New York Rangers (28-23-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (27-23-6, fifth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin leads New York into a matchup with Minnesota. He currently ranks fifth in the NHL with 74 points, scoring 28 goals and recording 46 assists.

The Wild have gone 17-8-4 in home games. Minnesota has allowed 44 power-play goals, killing 74.3% of opponent chances.

The Rangers are 12-11-2 on the road. New York is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Panarin with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Nov. 25, New York won 3-2. Panarin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carson Soucy leads the Wild with a plus-15 in 51 games played this season. Ryan Suter has totaled eight assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Panarin has collected 74 total points while scoring 28 goals and totaling 46 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has collected six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Wild: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.