6 p.m. at Tampa Bay • Amalie Arena • FSN, 100.3 FM

Hoping to stay hot in Florida

Preview: After rallying for a 4-2 win Tuesday vs. the Panthers in Florida, the Wild totes a season-high 10-game point streak into action Thursday vs. the Lightning. This run is tied for the second longest in franchise history. Tampa eked out a 3-2 OT win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Players to watch: Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov has 12 points during a season-high six-game point streak. In 30 career games vs. the Wild, D Kevin Shattenkirk has 18 points. Wild G Alex Stalock is 4-0-2 with a .921 save percentage and 2.45 goals-against average during the Wild’s 10-game point streak.

Numbers: Since Nov. 14, the Wild’s 17 points are the second-most accrued in the NHL. LW Zach Parise has a team-high eight goals over the past 10 games. The Lightning is 6-4-1 on home ice.

Injuries: Lightning D Braydon Coburn (lower body) and LW Alex Killorn (lower body) are out. … Wild G Devan Dubnyk (family illness) and Ds Jared Spurgeon (hand) and Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) are out. Pateryn was sent to AHL Iowa on a conditioning assignment Monday.

Sarah McLellan