Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) swatted a flying puck past New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) for a power play goal in the first period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) was first to reach Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (46) to congratulate him on his first period power play goal.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Kyle Quincey (22) fought for a loose puck behind the Devils' net in the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild center Mikael Granlund (64) watched a puck fly towards New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider (35) in the second period.

Gallery: Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker (16) watched his second period backhand shot bounce around in the goal behind New Jersey Devils goalie Cory Schneider.

One of the most impressive things about the Wild leading the Western Conference and vying for the top of the NHL standings is the fact it entered Tuesday’s game against the New Jersey Devils having played a league-low 18 home games.

The Wild has climbed up the charts in large part because it has amassed a league-high 33 points on the road, including in 12 consecutive games.

Against the Devils, the Wild began a stretch of five home games in the next six before the All-Star break and a string of 13 home games in the next 18.

It began with a stinker. For the first time since Nov. 19, the Wild surrendered a two-goal lead at home en route to an eventual loss, this one by a 4-3 score.

With the Wild on its heels for a few minutes, Beau Bennett scored the winning goal with 2 minutes, 17 seconds left after the Wild coughed up a pair of one-goal third-period leads. After Blake Coleman spun away from Christian Folin to feed Bennett, three Wild players stood in front of Devan Dubnyk.

The Wild also had to play more than half the game without a significant player. Defenseman Jonas Brodin was crushed twice in the first period, once by Bennett, once at the buzzer by Palmieri. Perhaps related, he left the game for good five minutes into the second period.

Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter (22) and New Jersey Devils defenseman Kyle Quincey (22) fought for a loose puck behind the Devils' net in the second period.

As of game’s end, the injury was undisclosed. The Wild has been remarkably healthy for a month. It hasn’t had a man game lost to injury in 10 games since Christmas.

After Jared Spurgeon and Jason Zucker gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead, only Cory Schneider’s play in goal in the first two periods impeded the Wild’s ability of routing the Devils. Schneider made 24 saves through two periods, including 14 in the first, to give New Jersey a fighting chance after Pavel Zacha’s power-play goal cut the Wild’s 2-0 lead in half heading into the third.

That led to a back and forth final period that saw New Jersey tied the game twice from a goal down.

First after the Wild’s top line couldn’t keep possession in the offensive zone and then got crossed up in the neutral zone, Adam Henrique beat Dubnyk over the right shoulder.

But Erik Haula, whom coach Bruce Boudreau hasn’t been delighted with lately, tied gave the Wild a 3-2 lead by back-handing Jared Spurgeon’s shot past Schneider.

But that lead was shortlived. Just 22 seconds later, Palmieri shot a puck from the goalmouth underneath Dubnyk to tie the score at 3-3.

Dubnyk fell to 16-2-2 in his past 20 starts and it was only Minnesota’s second regulation loss in the past 20 games.

A lot was let go in terms of holds and obstructions in the first period, but referee Ian Walsh had no choice but to send Devante Smith-Pelly to the sin bin for a dangerous check on Spurgeon after a scoring chance late in the period.

Smith-Pelly dangerously pushed the Wild’s elite defenseman in the back, and Spurgeon crashed hard into the wall.

But on the ensuing power play, Spurgeon got payback in the best way: Not only scoring, but scoring a gorgeous highlight-reel goal. After Koivu fed Nino Niederreiter for a slot redirection, a pinching Spurgeon palmed the rebound out of the air, let it fall until halfway to the ice and batted the puck into the back of the net from one knee. It was shades of Brett Hull, and Spurgeon celebrated by gliding face-first into the glass with his arms up.

It was Spurgeon’s fifth goal in the past 12 games and a big goal after Schneider robbed Niederreiter especially three times during one sequence earlier in the period.

Schneider continued to be sharp in the second period. The Wild pressured a lot, and the veteran goalie turned pucks away left and right or swallowed them up.

But finally, Zucker was able to capitalize on a breakaway. Mikael Granlund, who has 22 points in the past 19 games, swung around and hit Zucker in the neutral zone with a seeing-eye headman pass. Zucker flew into the zone and beat Schneider with a backhander inside the far post.