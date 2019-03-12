The Wild has had a knack this season for prevailing against the NHL’s elite, with a 3-0 triumph over the league-leading Tampa Bay Lightning last week its most recent coup.

But a matchup with the Sharks Monday was an exception to the trend.

In its return home to begin a season-long five-game homestand, the Wild was blanked 3-0 by the Western Conference leaders in front of 18,907 at Xcel Energy Center to drop its second straight and extend its woes in St. Paul.

– a bleak showing while the team continues to jostle with the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche for a playoff spot.

San Jose goalie Martin Jones made 24 saves for his third shutout of the season that capped off a three-game sweep of the Wild this season, which included another perfect effort by Jones Dec.18 in a 4-0 victory by the Sharks.

Center Barclay Goodrow scored the decisive goal 14 minutes 6 seconds into the second period, a deflection off his stomach after defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic wound up from the point.

Just 4:37 into the third, the Sharks added an insurance marker when center Tomas Hertl buried a 2-on-1 look by goalie Devan Dubnyk.

As the Wild vied to solve Jones amid scrambled lines, the team was caught vulnerable in its own end when center Logan Couture skated in alone for a breakaway chance that was impeded by an Anthony Bitetto hook.

Couture was awarded a penalty shot, which he slung five-hole on Dubnyk at 10:01.

– not the goal – that was under scrutiny.

Dubnyk finished with 26 saves.

– including on the power play.

But the unit struggled to establish possession in the offensive zone, a reoccurring problem in the game since the team also had trouble setting up during an opportunity in the second period.

– mostly since the team traded away forward Mikael Granlund.

– which seemed to be key to generating some much-needed momentum on home ice amid the team’s recent rough patch at Xcel Energy Center.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin rang a puck off the post in the first, winger Jason Zucker couldn’t get a shot off after getting sprung into the Sharks’ zone by a Jared Spurgeon pass and center Eric Fehr turned into a shot just as Jones slid over in time to regain positioning.

– who left briefly after getting pushed down along the boards by defenseman Brent Burns.

Overall, the Sharks went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

This was the seventh time this season the Wild has been shutout and third in the past month.