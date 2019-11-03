GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues: The center buried the overtime game-winner.

2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored his second goal in as many games.

3. Sammy Blais, Blues: The winger tied it at 3 in the third period.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal for winger Kevin Fiala, his first of the season.

3 Penalty kills by the Wild, including two back-to-back in the third period.

16 Faceoff wins for captain Mikko Koivu.

SARAH MCLELLAN