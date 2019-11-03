GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Ryan O’Reilly, Blues: The center buried the overtime game-winner.
2. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored his second goal in as many games.
3. Sammy Blais, Blues: The winger tied it at 3 in the third period.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Goal for winger Kevin Fiala, his first of the season.
3 Penalty kills by the Wild, including two back-to-back in the third period.
16 Faceoff wins for captain Mikko Koivu.
SARAH MCLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
Business Even downsizing pros who help seniors move to smaller quarters find charities getting pickier
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Korkmaz' 3-pointer gives 76er's 129-128 win over Blazers
Philadelphia's Furkan Korkmaz was just as stunned as anyone by his game-winning 3-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Twins
Strasburg opts out of Nats deal, $100M, to become free agent
Stephen Strasburg opted out of the final four years of his contract with the Washington Nationals, three days after the star pitcher was chosen MVP of the World Series.
Gophers
Herbert leads No. 7 Ducks past USC 56-24 to 8th straight win
Oregon's defense began the game by giving up a 16-play touchdown drive. Justin Herbert then threw only his second interception since last November.
Wild
Doughty's overtime goal gives Kings 4-3 win over Blackhawks
Drew Doughty scored with 16.6 remaining in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.
Sports
The Rock, President Trump watch Masvidal win big at UFC 244
President Donald Trump was on his feet as Jorge Masvidal defeated a bloodied Nate Diaz via a TKO before the fourth round of the UFC 244 main event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.