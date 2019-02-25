STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Donato, Wild: The winger scored his first goal with the Wild, the game-winner in overtime.

2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie made 27 stops.

3. Jake Allen, Blues: The netminder turned in a 33-save effort.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Power-play goals for the Wild in three chances.

4 Points for center Eric Staal in his past three games.

187:42 Minutes and seconds between Wild goals on home ice, a franchise record.

SARAH McLELLAN