STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Ryan Donato, Wild: The winger scored his first goal with the Wild, the game-winner in overtime.
2. Devan Dubnyk, Wild: The goalie made 27 stops.
3. Jake Allen, Blues: The netminder turned in a 33-save effort.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Power-play goals for the Wild in three chances.
4 Points for center Eric Staal in his past three games.
187:42 Minutes and seconds between Wild goals on home ice, a franchise record.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild shows improvement in overtime win over the Blues
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 overtime win over the Blues in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Ryan Donato lifts Wild to overtime win over Blues
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 2-1 overtime win Sunday.
Wild
Wild-St. Louis game recap
A quick look at Sunday night's victory.
Wild
Ryan Donato's OT goal in home debut gives Wild third victory in a row, 2-1 over Blues
In the final game before the trade deadline, the Wild tempered some angst with a needed victory.
Gophers
Gophers stumble at finish at Rutgers, fall to 1-8 on road with 68-64 loss
They have post their past six games away from home.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.