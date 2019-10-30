7 p.m. at St. Louis • NBCSN, 100.3-FM

Facing off vs. the Cup champs

Preview: The Wild completes a quick, two-game trip through the Central Division with its first matchup of the season against the reigning Stanley Cup champion Blues. These two teams will also face off Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. Last season, the Wild won three out of four games vs. St. Louis. The team outscored the Blues 10-8 in those victories.

Players to watch: Wild G Devan Dubnyk went 3-0 vs. the Blues last season and could earn the start after backing up Alex Stalock on Tuesday in Dallas. Blues F Brayden Schenn has a team-high 13 points, including five in his past four games. F David Perron and C Ryan O’Reilly are coming off four-point games vs. Detroit on Sunday.

Numbers: Schenn’s 37.5 shooting percentage is among the best in the NHL. St. Louis is 3-1-2 on home ice. The Blues have given up three or more goals in four of their past six games.

Injury: Wild D Greg Pateryn (core muscle surgery) is out. Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko (shoulder) is also out. D Carl Gunnarsson (lower body) and F Alexander Steen (lower body) are day-to-day.

Sarah McLellan