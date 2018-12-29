WINNIPEG - On the road against the best team in the Western Conference with a new face on defense.

That situation may not have seemed conducive to the Wild nixing its five-game losing streak, but that’s exactly what happened Saturday afternoon when it held off the Jets 3-1 at Bell MTS Place for its first win in more than two weeks.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk posted 26 saves, a terrific response to being pulled the previous game after giving up three goals on 10 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday.

The Wild scored its first 9 minutes, 28 seconds into the first period on a seeing-eye shot through traffic from defenseman Matt Bartkowski, who was ushered into the lineup after getting called up from the American Hockey League before the game with Nick Seeler sidelined with an upper-body injury.

– filling out a third pairing next to Nate Prosser.

– picking up a loose puck after winger Luke Kunin’s shot was blocked by defenseman Jacob Trouba and wiring a shot by Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who totaled 22 saves.

The Wild's Matt Hendricks (15), Nate Prosser (39), Matt Bartkowski (44) and Marcus Foligno (17) celebrate Bartkowski's goal against the Jets during first period

It was the Wild’s first two-goal lead since Dec.13 against the Florida Panthers, the last time the team won before Saturday.

The Jets doused Dubnyk’s shutout bid 7:21 into the third on a power-play goal from winger Patrik Laine, but that’s as close as Winnipeg would get.

Overall, the Wild went 1-for-2 on the penalty kill; the Jets never put the Wild on the power play.

Center Eric Fehr sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:13.