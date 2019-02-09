– After scrambling its lines in search of a solution for a four-game slide, the Wild concentrated its offensive leaders on the first two units.

But it was the third trio featuring center Joel Eriksson Ek and wingers Marcus Foligno and Luke Kunin that was the Wild’s most effective, scoring three times to set up a 4-2 slump-busting win over the Devils Saturday afternoon in front of 15,783 at Prudential Center.

The result improved the team to 6-0 in afternoon games on the road.

As it has most of the season, the Wild fell into an early hole — getting down by a goal 6 minutes, 57 seconds into the first period when winger Brett Seney converted on a rising shot off the rush.

Unlike Thursday, when a quick deficit seemed to deflate the Wild even more en route to a 4-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers, the Wild issued a response this time. And it came courtesy Eriksson Ek’s line.

Soon after a scrum in front, Foligno scooped up a Greg Pateryn rebound and went around the net before unleashing a blistering backhander over New Jersey goalie Cory Schneider.

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise, center, celebrates his second period goal against the New Jersey Devils during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Newark, N.J.

With an assist on the goal, Kunin extended his point streak to a career-high three games.

In the second, the Wild established a lead on the power play when winger Zach Parise deflected in a point shot from defenseman Ryan Suter at 4:34 for his team-leading 22nd goal.

Overall, the unit finished 1-for-3 while the penalty killers snuffed out both Devils’ chances.

With 4:53 to go in the second, the third line gave the Wild an important insurance goal — a put-back by Eriksson Ek off a Jonas Brodin rebound that was put in motion by Foligno.

That capped off a Gordie Howe hat trick for Foligno, who fought winger Kurtis Gabriel earlier in the period.

And the goal morphed into the game-winner in the third when the Devils moved within one after winger Jesper Bratt cut inside and slid the puck by goalie Devan Dubnyk just 3:56 into the frame.

But the Wild’s third line gave the team some breathing room when Kunin intercepted a clearing attempt and skated into the Devils’ zone to wire the puck by Schenider at 7:40 — an unassisted, workmanlike effort that defined the performance of his line, which totaled five points.

Dubnyk posted 16 saves. Schneider had 29 for New Jersey.