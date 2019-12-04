The Wild kept its season-long point streak alive, pushing it to 10 games after rallying for a 4-2 win Tuesday over the Panthers at BB&T Center at the start of another three-game road trip, but the team still took a loss.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon suffered an upper-body injury in the first period and did not return. Captain Mikko Koivu also didn’t finish the game after taking just one shift in the third.

Spurgeon was hurt just seconds before the Panthers opened the scoring in the first period on the power play.

After blocking a shot from top center Aleksander Barkov, Spurgeon appeared to be favoring his right arm/hand area. He didn’t grab his stick with that hand and when Barkov wound up again, he kept his right side shielded to the inside and poked his stick instead in the shooting lane.

But it didn’t help stop Barkov, whose shot sailed by goalie Kaapo Kahkonen at 9 minutes, 54 seconds.

Before the period ended, Florida doubled its lead to cap off a period it controlled.

wild 4, florida 2 Thur: 6 p.m. at Tampa Bay (FSN)

Winger Frank Vatrano picked up a turnover deep in the Wild zone and set up Jonathan Huberdeau with a one-timer from the left faceoff circle at 14:26.

Florida also played with the edge in the second, racking up an eye-popping 19 shots, but the Wild scored twice in the frame to even the score.

At 9:26, winger Jason Zucker picked the puck off Mike Hoffman at the blue line to skate in on a breakaway that he buried on his backhand.

And then 3:30 later, winger Mats Zuccarello tied it when he took the puck off Keith Yandle and peeled off into the right faceoff circle to wire in a shot between a pair of Panthers players.

Overall, the Wild scored two goals on nine shots in the period.

The comeback was completed in the third, when defenseman Carson Soucy pinched deep and slid the puck in on his backhand at 4:49.

Center Luke Kunin added an empty-net goal with 1:01 to go.

Kahkonen finished with 44 saves. Chris Driedger had 22 at the other end.

The Wild went 0-for-1 on the power play; Florida was 1-for-3.