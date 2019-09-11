The Wild and restricted free agent Kevin Fiala agreed to terms today.
The 23-year-old winger gets a two-year, $6 million contract ($2.5 million this season).
Fiala had 13 goals and 26 assists in 83 games last season combined with Nashville and the Wild. The Wild got him on Feb. 25 in a trade for Mikael Granlund.
In 223 NHL games, Fiala has 48 goals. He was a first round (11th overall) pick in the 2014 NHL Draft when Paul Fenton was Nashville's assistant GM. Fenton traded for him as Wild GM, and was fired in July.
The Wild opens training camp on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Wild Beat
Wild
Wild signs restricted free agent Kevin Fiala for two years, $6 million
The speedy winger was acquired in a trade with Nashville during last season for Mikael Granlund.
Wild
Wild invites Stafford to training camp on professional tryout
Right winger Drew Stafford chipped in five goals and eight assists in 57 games with the Devils last season.
Wild
Wild re-sgns defenseman Belpedio to two-way contract
Louie Belpedio was drafted in the third round by the Wild in 2014 and became the first rookie in franchise history to tally two points in his debut.
Wild
Wild re-signs Ryan Donato, Nico Sturm and Carson Soucy
The Wild addressed three of its seven restricted free agents Tuesday, re-signing Ryan Donato, Nico Sturm and Carson Soucy.
Wild
Wild starts Day 2 of NHL draft by adding Vladislav Firstov
The Wild held seven picks going into Day 2 of the NHL draft in Vancouver.