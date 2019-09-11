The Wild and restricted free agent Kevin Fiala agreed to terms today.

The 23-year-old winger gets a two-year, $6 million contract ($2.5 million this season).

Fiala had 13 goals and 26 assists in 83 games last season combined with Nashville and the Wild. The Wild got him on Feb. 25 in a trade for Mikael Granlund.

In 223 NHL games, Fiala has 48 goals. He was a first round (11th overall) pick in the 2014 NHL Draft when Paul Fenton was Nashville's assistant GM. Fenton traded for him as Wild GM, and was fired in July.

The Wild opens training camp on Thursday.