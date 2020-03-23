The Wild locked up a pair of prospects Monday, signing forwards Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux to three-year, entry-level contracts.

Beckman, who was drafted 75th overall in the third round last year, finished 2019-20 as the Western Hockey League scoring champion after racking up 107 points in 63 games with the Spokane Chiefs. He also led the WHL in goals (48) and shots on goals (316) and ranked second in power play goals (16) and game-winning goals (nine). His 59 assists tied for third.

A 6-foot-1, 174-pound native of Saskatoon, Sask., Beckman had 32 multi-point games and recorded a point in 33 of his last 36 games. The 18-year-old tallied a season-high five points in a game three times, went on a season-best 18-game point streak and tied Spokane’s franchise record with a 10-game goal streak.

As for Giroux, he registered 44 goals and 31 assists in 61 games as team captain for the Saginaw Spirit in the Ontario Hockey League. His 10 game-winning goals were tied for the most in the OHL, and the 20-year-old led Saginaw in goals, tied for first in power play goals (11) and ended up third in scoring.

Giroux wrapped the season on a nine-game point streak. The 5-foot-10, 179-pound native of Sudbury, Ont., was drafted in the fifth round (155th overall) in 2018.