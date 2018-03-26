Only a day after his college season ended, prospect Jordan Greenway quickly latched on to another team – signing a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild to begin his professional career.

His contract will start with the remainder of this season. Greenway will meet the Wild in Nashville Monday evening, according to his agents Scott and Brian Bartlett, and his contract is at the maximum salary of $925,000 per season and includes performance bonuses for the last two years of the deal.

Greenway's college season wrapped up Sunday after Boston University fell 6-3 to Michigan in the Northeast Regional Final of the NCAA tournament. He finished his junior season with 13 goals and 35 points in 36 games, helping the Terriers claim the 2018 Hockey East Tournament Championship and advance to the NCAA Northeast Regional Final.

The 6-foot-6, 226-pound native of Canton, N.Y., was as an alternate captain in 2017-18, ranking tied for first on the Terriers in points, and was named a Hockey East Third-Team All-Star. In three seasons with Boston University (2015-18), Greenway totaled 92 points (28 goals) in 112 games.

Drafted in the second round 50th overall by the Wild in 2015, Greenway also skated in the Olympics for Team USA. The 21-year-old chipped in a goal in five appearances.

In another move, the Wild reassigned forward Zack Mitchel to Iowa of the American Hockey League.