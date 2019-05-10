The Wild is hanging on to its leading scorer in the minors, signing forward Gerald Mayhew to a two-year, two-way contract Friday.

Mayhew paced Iowa in goals in 2018-19, tallying a career-high 27. His 33 assists and 60 points, nine power-play goals, 205 shots and plus-15 rating in 71 games were also career bests.

A right shot, Mayhew also leads Iowa in points (10) through nine playoff games and his nine goals are tops in the American Hockey League during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

After making his pro debut March 10, 2017, the 5-10, 175-pound native of Wyandotte, Mich., has racked up 49 goals and 99 points in 160 games with Iowa.

Before then, Mayhew racked up 119 points (52 goals) in 150 games during four seasons with Ferris State University. He led the Bulldogs in goals and scoring his last three seasons and helped Ferris State secure its first Western Collegiate Hockey Association title in 2015-16.

The contract breakdown is $700,000/$150,000 in 2019-20 and $700,000/$200,000 in 2020-21.

Iowa's second-round playoff matchup against the Chicago Wolves continues with Game 5 Friday at 7 p.m. in Des Moines. The series is tied at 2.