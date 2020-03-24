The Wild continued to load up its pipeline Tuesday, signing college free agent Mitchell Chaffee to a two-year, entry-level contract that starts next season.

On Monday, the Wild locked up a pair of draft picks in Adam Beckman and Damien Giroux.

Chaffee had 16 goals and 13 assists in 30 games during his recently completed junior season at the University of Massachusetts. The 6-foot, 205-pound winger served as co-captain and tied for first on the team in power play points (9) and ranked second in goals, power play goals (3), game-winning goals (3) and shots on goal (101).

A native of Grand Rapids, Mich., Chaffee was tied for seventh in the Hockey East Conference in goals and game-winning goals. The 22-year-old recorded 13 points in a career-high eight-game point streak Oct.19-Nov.22. He scored his first career hat trick Jan.17 at Vermont.

Overall, in three seasons with the Minutemen, Chaffee registered 95 points in 108 career games. After tallying 42 points in 39 games as a sophomore, he received a slew of accolades including Hockey East First Team All-Star, the Herb Gallagher Award (New England’s Best Forward) and CCM/AHCA First Team All-American.