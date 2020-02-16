Change is nothing new for the Wild.

The organization is on its third general manager in the past three seasons and has shipped out four longtime players in the last year, former figureheads that at one point in time were supposed to lead the way to a brighter future.

This shuffle hasn’t done much to alter the identity of the team on the ice.

– a middle-of-the-pack designation that’s manifested itself in first-round playoff losses or last season’s absence altogether.

That’s still the perception the Wild is working to shrug off even after the latest shakeup, a reality that was very much present in a 2-0 loss to a lowly Sharks squad Saturday in front of 18,611 at Xcel Energy Center that didn’t help the Wild gain any ground in a tight Western Conference playoff race.

– a two-track metamorphosis that’s become the tone of first-year GM Bill Guerin’s tenure thus far.

Wild left wing Zach Parise got a hard hit from San Jose Sharks defenseman Brent Burns in front of the San Jose net in the second period.

Signs of the Wild’s busy week were accounted for Saturday.

Interim coach Dean Evason was behind the bench, his first game since he was appointed on Friday to replace Boudreau for the rest of the season before a formal and thorough search gets underway in the offseason.

And winger Alex Galchenyuk was in the lineup for his third Wild game after being acquired from Pittsburgh on Monday night in exchange for Zucker. The Wild also received a first-round draft pick and defensive prospect Calen Addison.

Despite a new voice directing the game plan, the Wild didn’t play too differently.

– who’s seized recent responsibility in the crease – remained in net.

What did seem different was the vibe.

A recent 7-3-1 run that lifted the Wild back into the mix for the second wildcard seed in the West captured the urgency of the Wild’s situation, but Saturday’s push was slow-moving and routine-like.

That energy makes sense for San Jose, which is near the bottom of the conference and had plenty of reasons to go through the motions in this matchup.

– losing stud defenseman Erik Karlsson to a season-ending thumb injury and forward Evander Kane to a three-game suspension for elbowing.

And yet it was the visitors who opened the scoring 3 minutes, 8 seconds into the third period on a deflection by fourth-line winger Dylan Gambrell off a shot from defenseman Brent Burns. Winger Melker Karlsson tacked on an empty-net goal with 15 seconds to go.

Before then, it was a sleepy back-and-forth that included quite a few looks for the Wild but zero execution.

– this after it racked up an impressive 15 goals in the 11 games before this dry spell. San Jose also went 0-for-3.

In the end, the Sharks’ Martin Jones made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season. Stalock had 19 stops.

One game won’t define Evason’s takeover and although the value of every point gets magnified in a packed playoff race like the one the Wild is in, this outcome isn’t likely to diminish the team’s hopes too much.

– even more so then last season’s trades of Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund.

– assets that could help certainly the team down the road.

And whoever the Wild tabs as its next permanent head coach will be essential in shaping that future, whether that’s Evason (who Guerin said will be considered a candidate when the Wild does a thorough search in the offseason) or someone else.

These looming ramifications weren’t designed to detract from the current goal Guerin has outlined for the Wild, and that’s to continue to jostle for a playoff invite.

It’s clear, though, that’s not the only objective at work here, with progress beyond this season appearing to be very much part of Guerin’s plan for the franchise.