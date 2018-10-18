With its next game not until Friday, the Wild has time to gather enough players to fill out its lineup. But the group that it assembles might want to remember how the Wild persevered while shorthanded Tuesday in a crucial 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

"We were smart with the puck," center Eric Staal said. "I thought a lot better decisionmaking. Spent more time in the offensive zone. It took a while to get it to work to result in offense, but it was enough to get the job done."

The Wild was without Mikko Koivu, who was with his wife, Helena, after she went into labor. And in the first period, the forward group shrunk to 10 after veteran Matt Hendricks left the ice injured.

"The guys did a good job battling," center Eric Fehr said. "The lines were switching up a little bit, and it's a little bit tricky on the bench when you don't know exactly what's happening with the lines. But the guys stayed with it and we got the job done."

SARAH MCLELLAN