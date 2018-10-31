Veteran winger Matt Read was sent to Iowa of the American Hockey League by the Wild on Wednesday.
Read, 32, has played five games for the Wild and three for Iowa after signing as a free agent before this season.
The Wild doesn't play again until Saturday after back-to-back games in Canada, a Monday loss in Vancouver and last night's victory in Edmonton.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From The Wild Beat
Wild
Wild sends Matt Read back to Iowa
The veteran winger is scoreless in five games for the big club this season.
Wild
Postgame: Wild's power play starting to click in perfect showing vs. Oilers
The unit went 3-for-3, with one of those goals the game-winner.
Wild
Wild focusing on a strong start in back-to-back vs. Oilers
After having its five-game winning streak snapped Monday in Vancouver, the Wild is back in action Tuesday against the Oilers.
Wild
Postgame: Special-teams play stings Wild in loss to Canucks
The parade to the penalty box continued for the Wild against the Canucks.
Wild
Scoring first key for Wild to extend win streak vs. Canucks
The Wild is 5-1-1 when giving up the first goal, but that trend might be tough to maintain during seven straight road games.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.