Gerald Mayhew was sent back to Iowa on Monday morning by the Wild.
The 26-year-old winger scored in his first NHL game Oct. 15 at Toronto and added a goal on Saturday in the Wild's victory over the Kings.
He had three goals and three assists in four games with Iowa before being recalled when the Wild was hit with a rash of injuries.
Jordan Greenway (concussion) and Kevin Fiala (lower body) practiced Monday and should be ready to play Tuesday night in Dallas.
