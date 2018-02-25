wild gameday 7 p.m. vs. San Jose • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild energized after road sweep

Preview: The Wild returns home after going 3-0 on its road trip through New York and New Jersey. A fourth straight win would tie its longest win streak of the season. This is the last stop on a four-game road trip for the Sharks. They're 1-2 after falling 3-1 to the Blackhawks on Friday.

Players to watch: Defenseman Brent Burns has a team-high 51 points. Two of center Logan Couture's 25 goals have come in his past three games. Goalie Martin Jones hasn't given up more than two goals in each of his past six starts.

Numbers: The Wild has earned at least a point in 22 of its last 24 home games. It's 6-3-4 against Pacific Division teams. The Sharks have been limited to just one goal in the past two games, a span in which they've given up 10.

Injuries: Wild D Jonas Brodin (broken left hand) is out. Sharks Fs Joe Thornton (knee) and Joel Ward (shoulder) are also out. The availability of F Marcus Sorensen (wrist) is unclear.

SARAH McLELLAN