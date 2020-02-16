GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Martin Jones, Sharks: The goalie turned aside 39 shots for his first shutout of the season.
2. Dylan Gambrell, Sharks: The winger deflected in the winning goal.
3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had five shots and four hits in 15 minutes, 18 seconds of ice time.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Goals for the Wild for the fourth time this season.
3 Unsuccessful Wild power plays.
400 Career games for Matt Dumba, the sixth defenseman in team history to reach the milestone.
SARAH McLELLAN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Alexander's 24 lead No. 23 Creighton in 93-64 rout of DePaul
The good times rolled for Creighton at the start of the second half against DePaul.
Wild
Wild's big shakeup doesn't stir offense in shutout loss to San Jose
In Dean Evason's first game as interim coach, the Wild lost to a shorthanded Sharks team that played in Winnipeg the night before.
Gophers
Loyola Chicago outlasts Northern Iowa 82-73 in overtime
Keith Clemons tossed in 25 points, Cameron Krutwig scored 21 and Loyola Chicago clamped down in overtime to beat Northern Iowa 82-73 on Saturday.
Gophers
Kirkwood leads Harvard past Columbia 77-73 in 2OT
Noah Kirkwood had a season-high 22 points plus 10 rebounds as Harvard stretched its home win streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Columbia 77-73 in double overtime on Saturday night.
Gophers
Johnson leads Louisiana-Lafayette over Troy 81-77
Jalen Johnson had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette edged past Troy 81-77 on Saturday night.