GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Martin Jones, Sharks: The goalie turned aside 39 shots for his first shutout of the season.

2. Dylan Gambrell, Sharks: The winger deflected in the winning goal.

3. Joel Eriksson Ek, Wild: The center had five shots and four hits in 15 minutes, 18 seconds of ice time.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Goals for the Wild for the fourth time this season.

3 Unsuccessful Wild power plays.

400 Career games for Matt Dumba, the sixth defenseman in team history to reach the milestone.

SARAH McLELLAN