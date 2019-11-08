STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Tomas Hertl, Sharks: The center scored and set up two goals.
2. Evander Kane, Sharks: Had the game-winning goal and assisted on another.
3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a goal and two assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Sharks power-play goals, both in the second period.
4 San Jose goals in the first period.
17 Saves for Devan Dubnyk in relief of Alex Stalock.
Wild
Wild's early deficit vs. Sharks too big to overcome
The Wild made it close late, but only after surrendering four goals in the first period.
Wild
Wild's comeback bid vs. Sharks falls short after slashing major to Ryan Hartman
The Wild's rally hit a snag in the third period after winger Ryan Hartman was penalized for slashing.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Olympic champ's heartfelt speech marks end of an era at WADA
The only reason Beckie Scott's going-away speech to the World Anti-Doping Agency wasn't her finest moment was because of all that led up to it.
Wolves
Clippers beat Trail Blazers 107-101 for Rivers' 900th win
The Clippers were kings of the fourth quarter. Portland star Damian Lillard lost his crown, at least for a night anyway.