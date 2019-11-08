STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Tomas Hertl, Sharks: The center scored and set up two goals.

2. Evander Kane, Sharks: Had the game-winning goal and assisted on another.

3. Eric Staal, Wild: The center had a goal and two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Sharks power-play goals, both in the second period.

4 San Jose goals in the first period.

17 Saves for Devan Dubnyk in relief of Alex Stalock.

SARAH McLELLAN