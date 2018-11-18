GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Jason Pominville, Sabres: Scored the game-winner and added an assist.
2. Linus Ullmark, Sabres: The goalie made 37 saves.
3. Matt Dumba, Wild: Scored a goal for a third straight game.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Sabres third-period goals.
341 Goals for winger Zach Parise, most in the NHL among Minnesota-born players.
600 Career games for center Eric Fehr.
Sarah McLellan
