ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker will miss the next four to six weeks after surgery to repair a broken right leg suffered in a recent game.
The Wild announced Friday night that Zucker's operation by Dr. Fernando Peña in Bloomington, Minnesota, went as planned. He fractured his fibula Sunday at Chicago and sat out the following two games.
Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season. The 28-year-old is second on the team with 24 points. This will be the first time in four years that he will miss more than three games in a season.
