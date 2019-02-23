DETROIT - The Wild’s experience could continue to shrink before Monday’s NHL trade deadline expires but based on how the youngsters have performed in the interim, they look ready to handle more opportunity if it comes their way.
After combining for a goal and two assists in a slump-busting win Thursday, the 22-and-under crowd was even better Friday when they helped the Wild to a 3-2 decision over the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena that swept a brief two-game road trip – the first time the Wild has snagged back-to-back victories since Jan.21-23.
Winger Luke Kunin, the youngest on the Wild at 21 years old, had a goal and assist, while 22-year-olds Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and newcomer Ryan Donato each tallied a point.
Add in 26 saves from goalie Devan Dubnyk, who was back in the crease after his 33-save effort in the 4-1 win over the Rangers the night before, and the Wild held onto the second wild card berth in the Western Conference.
During its recent five-game slide, the team seemed to sag one from loss to the next. Its recent swig of success also looked contagious, as the Wild manufactured two goals from a 16-shot first period.
Kunin opened the scoring at 16 minutes, 56 seconds on a terrific sequence by his line with Donato and Eriksson Ek. After Donato split the Detroit defense to work the puck deep, he funneled it along the boards to Eriksson Ek and once Eriksson Ek swept the puck to the front of the net, Kunin was there to bury it past Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier.
The goal notched Kunin’s eighth point in his last 10 games, while Donato secured his third assist in two games after joining the Wild Wednesday in a trade that sent forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins.
With 1:07 to go in the first, Greenway doubled the team’s lead on a blistering shot that breezed by Bernier’s glove – an attempt that was set up when he chipped the puck ahead for myself into the slot.
It was Greenway’s second goal in as many games and 11th on the season, which is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history for a rookie.
Before the period ended, Dubnyk preserved the score when he made a flurry of saves in front while Detroit winger Tyler Bertuzzi whacked at the puck four times.
Bertuzzi was eventually able to solve Dubnyk, 1:35 into the second, when he deflected the puck by Dubnyk while his back was to the net.
But the Wild’s power play was able to reinstate its two-goal cushion at 10:09 when center Eric Staal put back a loose puck just outside the crease for his first goal in 12 games – a finish that merited a spirited celebration, as Staal raised his arms and then bent over in a show of relief. The unit went 1-for-3.
Dubnyk was again clutch late in the period, getting a blocker on an attempt by center Dylan Larkin, but the Red Wings remained persistent. And on the power play in the third, they again moved within a goal – this time on a one-timer by winger Anthony Mantha.
Detroit finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage, the 17th goal given up by the Wild’s penalty killers in the past 15 games.
That’s as close, though, as the Red Wings would get, with the Wild held on the rest of the way. Bernier totaled 32 saves.
