DETROIT - The Wild’s experience could continue to shrink before Monday’s NHL trade deadline expires but based on how the youngsters have performed in the interim, they look ready to handle more opportunity if it comes their way.

Winger Luke Kunin, the youngest on the Wild at 21 years old, had a goal and assist, while 22-year-olds Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and newcomer Ryan Donato each tallied a point.

Add in 26 saves from goalie Devan Dubnyk, who was back in the crease after his 33-save effort in the 4-1 win over the Rangers the night before, and the Wild held onto the second wild card berth in the Western Conference.

During its recent five-game slide, the team seemed to sag one from loss to the next. Its recent swig of success also looked contagious, as the Wild manufactured two goals from a 16-shot first period.

Kunin opened the scoring at 16 minutes, 56 seconds on a terrific sequence by his line with Donato and Eriksson Ek. After Donato split the Detroit defense to work the puck deep, he funneled it along the boards to Eriksson Ek and once Eriksson Ek swept the puck to the front of the net, Kunin was there to bury it past Red Wings goalie Jonathan Bernier.

The goal notched Kunin’s eighth point in his last 10 games, while Donato secured his third assist in two games after joining the Wild Wednesday in a trade that sent forward Charlie Coyle to the Boston Bruins.

It was Greenway’s second goal in as many games and 11th on the season, which is tied for the fourth-most in franchise history for a rookie.

Before the period ended, Dubnyk preserved the score when he made a flurry of saves in front while Detroit winger Tyler Bertuzzi whacked at the puck four times.

Bertuzzi was eventually able to solve Dubnyk, 1:35 into the second, when he deflected the puck by Dubnyk while his back was to the net.

Detroit finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage, the 17th goal given up by the Wild’s penalty killers in the past 15 games.

That’s as close, though, as the Red Wings would get, with the Wild held on the rest of the way. Bernier totaled 32 saves.