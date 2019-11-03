The trip looked like a failure because the Wild was swept by a pair of Central Division rivals, a trek that continued its struggles on the road and capped off the first month of the season as one of the worst debuts in team history.

Talk like that might sound cheap from a team lumped into the bottom of the NHL standings. But the Wild took steps to back up its claim that it’s improving by nabbing a point in the rematch with the defending Stanley Cup champions Saturday, a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues at Xcel Energy Center that snapped the team’s three-game win streak on home ice.

Blues center Ryan O’Reilly scored the clincher 2 minutes, 27 seconds into the extra period, this after a pair of controversial calls went against the Wild.

Just 2:26 into the first, the Wild capitalized on a shaky-looking Jake Allen.

After his line nearly converted earlier in the shift, winger Marcus Foligno tipped a Jared Spurgeon shot past Allen for the early lead.

But the Blues retaliated quickly.

At 4 minutes, Mackenzie MacEachern batted in his own rebound to even it at 1. And with 5:35 to go in the first, St. Louis moved ahead when Carl Gunnarsson went five-hole on Dubnyk after the Wild failed to clear the zone and got hemmed in its own end.

That ended the period on a sour note for the Wild. Not only did it feel like the team blew a chance to really rattle Allen by getting more pucks by him early, but now it was facing a deficit.

But the players didn’t wallow.

And they were rewarded for it.

Only 1:01 into the second, winger Kevin Fiala turned into a loose puck along the boards and caught Allen off-guard with the bad-angle shot to tie it at 2. The goal was Fiala’s first on the season.

On a power play shortly after, the Wild made it 3-2 on winger Mats Zuccarello’s second goal in as many games.

Defenseman Brad Hunt got the play started when he stretched to keep the puck in at the blue line before finding center Eric Staal, whose cross-crease pass was one-timed by Zuccarello at 4:39.

The Wild finished 1-for-2 with the power play; St. Louis was 0-for-3.

– a span in which he has five points. In his last seven games, Staal has nine points.

Dubnyk had 25 saves, while Allen made 20.