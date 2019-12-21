– fading 6-0 Saturday afternoon in front of 17,319 at Xcel Energy Center to snap its point streak on home ice at 12 games (9-0-3), just one shy of the franchise record.

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck racked up 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, and 11 different Jets played chipped in on offense; Patrik Laine scored twice, and captain Blake Wheeler’s first-period goal stood up as the game-winner.

That finish was also the turning point in the game.

The Wild was off to an energetic start, moving well and applying pressure to Hellebuyck, and it had a chance to open the scoring on the power play.

But instead it was the Jets who capitalized, with Adam Lowry setting up Wheeler for a rising shot off the rush at 14 minutes, 43 seconds. It was the third shorthanded goal given up by the Wild this season, a blemish that continued the power play’s woes. The unit is now 2-for-29 since Dec.3.

– further emphasizing the mismatch between the score and feel of the game.

Jets right wing Blake Wheeler got a shot past Wild goaltender Alex Stalock in the first period.

Just after a deflection by Kyle Connor hit the post and was swept out of the crease by defenseman Carson Soucy, Luca Sbisa’s point shot was tipped in front by Mark Scheifele.

At 10:38 of the second, Laine wired in a slick shot from the slot. Nikolaj Ehlers slid in a backhander during 4-on-4 action only 1:09 into the third, and Laine helped the Winnipeg power play go 1-for-4 with his one-timer at 6:15. Wheeler’s assist on the play gave the Plymouth native and former Gopher 616 career points to become the franchise’s all-time leader.

Logan Shaw rounded out the scoring at 7:53 with a redirect in front.

Alex Stalock, who suffered his first loss at Xcel Energy Center this season after winning each of his previous five starts, was pulled after that. He exited with 22 saves. Devan Dubnyk made three in relief.