Goalie Devan Dubnyk and defenseman Ryan Suter will be the Wild representatives at the NHL All-Star Game on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

The league named 44 players to the All-Star Game, which has a 3-on-3 format featuring four 11-man teams.

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau will coach the Central Division because the Wild has the best points percentage in the division.

Dubnyk leads the NHL with a 1.80 goals-against average and a .939 saves percentage.

Suter leads the league’s defensemen in plus/minus (+24) and is second in the league in minutes played per game (average of 27 minutes, 16 seconds).

Each of the four teams is made up of two goalies, three defensemen and six forwards. All 30 NHL teams must have at least one representative.

Three Minnesotans — Carolina defenseman Justin Faulk, Buffalo forward Kyle Okposo and Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh — will play in the event.

Also on the Central Division team are goalie Corey Crawford of Chicago; defensemen Duncan Keith of Chicago and P.K. Subban of Nashville; and forwards Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews of Chicago, Patrik Laine of Winnipeg, Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado, Tyler Seguin of Dallas and Vladimir Tarasenko of St. Louis.

The Atlantic Division team is forwards Nikita Kucherov of Tampa Bay, Brad Marchand of Boston, Auston Matthews of Toronto, Frans Nielsen of Detroit, Vincent Trocheck of Florida and Okposo; defensemen Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay, Erik Karlsson of Ottawa and Shea Weber of Montreal; and goalies Carey Price of Montreal and Tuukka Rask of Boston.

The Metropolitan team has forwards Taylor Hall of New Jersey, Alex Ovechkin of Washington, Wayne Simmonds of Philadelphia, John Tavares of the Islanders, and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of Pittsburgh; defensemen Seth Jones of Columbus, Faulk and McDonagh; and goalies Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus and Braden Holtby of Washington.

The Pacific Division team has goalies Mike Smith of Arizona and Martin Jones of San Jose; defensemen Cam Fowler of Anaheim, Drew Doughty of Los Angeles and Brent Burns of San Jose; and forwards Jeff Carter of Los Angeles, Johnny Gaudreau of Calgary, Bo Horvat of Vancouver, Ryan Kesler of Anaheim, Connor McDavid of Edmonton and Joe Pavelski of San Jose.

Coaches are Boudreau, Michel Therrien of Montreal (Atlantic), John Tortorella of Columbus (Metropolitan) and Peter DeBoer of San Jose (Pacific).

The Wild (25-9-5) has the best points percentage in the Central (.705) in Boudreau’s first season. The team set franchise records with a 12-game win streak and a 13-game point streak.

This is the third time in Wild history it has two All-Stars.

Dubnyk also played in last year’s All-Star Game in Nashville. He was third in the Vezina Trophy (best goalie) voting and fourth in the Hart Trophy (MVP) voting following the 2014-15 season.

Suter will be making his third All-Star Game appearance, including in 2015 with the Wild.

The other Wild All-Stars in team history are Marian Gaborik (2003, 2008), Filip Kuba and Dwayne Roloson (2004), Brian Rolston (2007), Niklas Backstrom (2009), Brent Burns and Martin Havlat (2011) and Mikko Koivu (2012).