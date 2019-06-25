The Wild will begin and end the NHL season as road warriors, with a glut of home games during the middle of the 2019-20 season.

The league released complete schedules for all teams Tuesday.

The Wild openers, announced last week are a season opener at Nashville on Thursday, Oct. 3, and the home opener vs. Pittsburgh on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The home opener will be Minnesota’s fourth game of the season as six of the team’s first seven games are on the road.

The Wild has an amazing stretch, which begins in late December and ends in early February, where it plays 18 of 22 games at home.

It will play 26 games against Central Division foes and 24 against Pacific teams, with 16 games each against the Atlantic and Metropolitan Divisions.

The longest homestand is seven games (Jan. 16-Feb. 6), there are two four-game road trips (including one to end the season) and 11 back-to-back games (down from 15 last season). The five-day bye is Jan. 27-31, and the season will last 195 days (11 more than last season).

WILD SCHEDULE

SEPTEMBER (PRESEASON)

TUE. 17 DALLAS 7 p.m.

Wed. 18 at Winnipeg 7 p.m.

SAT. 21 COLORADO 5 p.m.

Sun. 22 at Colorado 6 p.m.

Thur. 26 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

SUN. 29 WINNIPEG 1 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

OCTOBER

Thur. 3 at Nashville 7 p.m.

Sat. 5 at Colorado 8 p.m.

Thur. 10 at Winnipeg 7 p.m.

SAT. 12 PITTSBURGH 7 p.m.

Mon. 14 at Ottawa 12 p.m.

Tue. 15 at Toronto 6 p.m.

Thur. 17 at Montreal 6 p.m.

SUN. 20 MONTREAL 4 p.m.

TUE. 22 EDMONTON 7 p.m.

Thur. 24 at Nashville 7 p.m.

SAT. 26 LOS ANGELES 7 p.m.

Tue. 29 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

Wed. 30 at St. Louis 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER

SAT. 2 ST. LOUIS 7 p.m.

Tue. 5 at Anaheim 9 p.m.

Thur. 7 at San Jose 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 9 at Arizona 7 p.m.

Tue. 12 at Los Angeles 9:30 p.m.

THUR. 14 ARIZONA 7 p.m.

SAT. 16 CAROLINA 1 p.m.

Tue. 19 at Buffalo 6 p.m.

THUR. 21 COLORADO 7 p.m.

Sat. 23 at Boston 6 p.m.

Mon. 25 at N.Y. Rangers 6 p.m.

Tue. 26 at New Jersey 6 p.m.

FRI. 29 OTTAWA 3 p.m.

DECEMBER

SUN. 1 DALLAS 2 p.m.

Tue. 3 at Florida 6 p.m.

Thur. 5 at Tampa Bay 6 p.m.

Sat. 7 at Carolina 6 p.m.

TUE. 10 ANAHEIM 7 p.m.

THUR. 12 EDMONTON 7 p.m.

SAT. 14 PHILADELPHIA 6 p.m.

Sun. 15 at Chicago 6 p.m.

Tue. 17 at Vegas 9 p.m.

Thur. 19 at Arizona 8:30 p.m.

SAT. 21 WINNIPEG 1 p.m.

MON. 23 CALGARY 4 p.m.

Fri. 27 at Colorado 7 p.m.

SUN. 29 N.Y. ISLANDERS 5 p.m.

TUE. 31 TORONTO 5 p.m.

JANUARY

SAT. 4 WINNIPEG 1 p.m.

SUN. 5 CALGARY 6 p.m.

Thur. 9 at Calgary 8 p.m.

SUN. 12 VANCOUVER 3 p.m.

Tue. 14 at Pittsburgh 6 p.m.

THUR. 16 TAMPA BAY 7 p.m.

SAT. 18 DALLAS 8 p.m.

MON. 20 FLORIDA 7 p.m.

WED. 22 DETROIT 7 p.m.

Sun. 26 NHL All-Star Game, St. Louis

FEBRUARY

SAT. 1 BOSTON 7 p.m.

TUE. 4 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

THUR. 6 VANCOUVER 7 p.m.

Fri. 7 at Dallas 7:30 p.m.

SUN. 9 COLORADO 6:30 p.m.

TUE. 11 VEGAS 7 p.m.

THUR. 13 N.Y. RANGERS 7 p.m.

SAT. 15 SAN JOSE 4 p.m.

Wed. 19 at Vancouver 9:30 p.m.

Fri. 21 at Edmonton 8 p.m.

SUN. 23 ST. LOUIS 6:30 p.m.

TUE. 25 COLUMBUS 7 p.m.

Thur. 27 at Detroit 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 28 at Columbus 6 p.m.

MARCH

SUN. 1 WASHINGTON 7 p.m.

TUE. 3 NASHVILLE 7 p.m.

Thur. 5 at San Jose 9:30 p.m.

Sat. 7 at Los Angeles 3 p.m.

Sun. 8 at Anaheim 8:30 p.m.

THUR. 12 VEGAS 7 p.m.

Sat. 14 at Philadelphia 12 p.m.

SUN. 15 NASHVILLE 6:30 p.m.

TUE. 17 CHICAGO 7 p.m.

Thur. 19 at Chicago 7 p.m.

Fri. 20 at Winnipeg 7 p.m.

MON. 23 COLORADO 7 p.m.

THUR. 26 NEW JERSEY 7 p.m.

SAT. 28 BUFFALO 7 p.m.

Sun. 29 at St. Louis 6 p.m.

Tue. 31 at N.Y. Islanders 6 p.m.

APRIL

Thur. 2 at Washington 6 p.m.

Sat. 4 at Nashville 7 p.m.