A beloved children’s bookstore in Minneapolis is a favorite of Publishers Weekly, too.

The trade publication has named Wild Rumpus in south Minneapolis this year’s PW Bookstore of the Year. It’s the first time in the awards' 25 year history that a children’s bookstore has been given the honor.

The Linden Hills shop, located at 2720 W. 43rd St., owned by Collette Morgan and Tom Braun, is named for Maurice Sendak’s classic “Where the Wild Things Are.” (Taken from when young Max cries out: “Let the wild rumpus start!”)

The shop was nominated by Jennifer Sheridan of HarperCollins. In a statement from Publishers Weekly, she said: “This charming, unique, and magical place that specializes in children’s books is one of the best in the nation. Long a favorite destination for the community, and the entire Twin Cities region, this store is a favorite of authors as well."

Beyond great books, the shop (which opened in 1992) is known for its assortment of (not so wild) animals, including cats, birds, a ferret and some fluffy chickens.