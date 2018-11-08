LOS ANGELES – The Wild recalled forward Matt Read from the American Hockey League Thursday, and he could be in the team’s lineup as soon as this evening against the Kings.
Centers Eric Staal (illness) and Matt Hendricks (bumps and bruises) are questionable to suit up and on Wednesday, coach Bruce Boudreau said the team would make a call-up from Iowa if Staal and Hendricks weren’t able to play.
This is Read’s second stint with the Wild this season after signing as a free agent in the summer. He had six shots in five games and tallied a goal and an assist in seven contests with Iowa.
The Wild will get on the ice for a morning skate later today at Staples Center.
Wild recalls Matt Read ahead of game vs. Kings
