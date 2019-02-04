The Wild recalled forwards Luke Kunin and Kyle Rau from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday in advance of Tuesday’s game at Buffalo.

Winger J.T. Brown and defenseman Nate Prosser were placed on waivers Sunday. Both cleared waivers and were assigned to Iowa on Monday.

Rau has a team-leading 14 goals and 16 assists in 45 games at Iowa. The 26-year-old former Eden Prairie and Gophers captain was Florida’s third round pick in 2011 and has two goals in 36 NHL games.

Kunin has nine goals and seven assists in 25 games for Iowa. The 21-year-old former first-round pick (15th overall in 2016) has one goal and four assists in 21 games for the Wild this season.

Prosser appeared in 15 games for the Wild after skating in 56 last season when his third stint with the organization began once he was plucked off waivers from the Blues. In 353 games with the Wild, Prosser has 10 goals and 47 points. He’s in the final season of a two-year, $1.3 million contract.

Brown signed a two-year, $1.375 million deal as a free agent last summer. He has a goal and three assists in 35 games.

A Burnsville native and Minnesota Duluth alum, Brown played 3 minutes, 54 seconds Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. It was the 28-year-old’s first game since Jan. 17.