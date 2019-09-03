Winger Kevin Fiala is the Wild's only unsigned restricted free agent after the team locked up defenseman Louie Belpedio with a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$100,000) Tuesday.

Training camp starts Sept.12.

Last season, Belpedio accrued 21 points (six goals and 15 assists) in 70 games with Iowa during his rookie campaign in the American Hockey League. He led team defensemen in goals, power play goals (3) and shots (147). The 5-foot-11, 196-pound native of Skokie, Ill., logged two NHL games with the Wild in 2018-19.

A right shot, Belpedio has 23 points in 80 career AHL games with Iowa and two assists in three career games with the Wild after four seasons at Miami University. Belpedio, 23, was drafted in the third round, 80th overall, by the Wild in 2014 and became the first rookie in franchise history to tally two points in his debut.

Fiala is part of a sizable group of RFAs who remain unsigned barely a week before camps open across the league. Noteable names like Mitch Marner (Maple Leafs), Patrik Laine (Jets), Matthew Tkachuk (Flames), Brock Boeser (Canucks) and Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) are also currently without a deal for next season.