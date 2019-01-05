– Different day.

Same strategy.

After falling behind not once but twice, the Wild rallied for a 4-3 win over the Senators on Saturday afternoon at Canadian Tire Centre — just like it did to start this four-game road trip, which has boosted the team to three victories in its past four games.

The instigators for the 4-3 comeback Thursday against the Maple Leafs were also behind this charge, as defenseman Jared Spurgeon scored twice and winger Zach Parise delivered the game-winner for a second straight game.

The Senators were in control early, dominating the shot clock and dictating the direction of play throughout the first period.

This pressure, though, culminated in just one goal shortly after a Wild power play expired. After exiting the penalty box, center Matt Duchene split the Wild’s defense and deked around a pinching goalie Devan Dubnyk to deposit the puck into an empty net at 19 minutes, 6 seconds into the period.

Only 41 seconds into the second, Spurgeon tied it when he accepted a Luke Kunin pass, cut to the middle and unleashed a backhand by Ottawa goalie Anders Nilsson.

Later, after the Wild blanked on another power play (it went 0-for-3, while Ottawa was 0-for-2), the Senators regained the lead when center Ryan Dzingel was left alone in front to redirect a Bobby Ryan pass by Dubnyk at 8:08.

Like it did before, though, the Wild had a reply and this time rookie Jordan Greenway issued it. He was also left unguarded in front, and his heave toward the net eventually trickled by Nilsson 14:10 into the second.

A brief 2:21 later, Spurgeon broke the stalemate with his third goal in two games — a span in which he’s posted five points — when his shot from near the goal line managed to roll by Nilsson at 16:31.

And in the third, at 6:07, Parise buried the puck back door for his team-leading 19th goal and third point of the afternoon, stretching his point streak to five games (nine points). Center Charlie Coyle also pushed his season-high point streak to four games with two helpers, his fifth and sixth points during that run.

Their linemate Kunin chipped in two assists.

That goal from Parise emerged as the decisive one after a deflection by winger Mark Stone at 10:10 moved the Senators within a goal.

Dubnyk totaled 24 saves, and Nilsson had 22.