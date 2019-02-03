The Wild took steps Sunday to create roster flexibility, placing defenseman Nate Prosser and winger J.T. Brown on waivers.

If the two go unclaimed by Monday at 11 a.m. Central Time, they can be assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League or remain with the Wild. Neither would require waivers to be sent to the minors before 30 days expires or 10 games played.

Currently, the Wild is at the 23-man roster limit – ballooning to that ceiling after the team claimed defenseman Anthony Bitetto off waivers from the Predators and activated center Eric Fehr off injured reserve.

Those moves gave the Wild eight defensemen and 13 forwards.

While Prosser received regular minutes for the first time this season after Matt Dumba was sidelined with a torn pectoral muscle, playing 13 out of 15 games at one point, he'd recently shifted back into a reserve role.

The 32-year-old Elk River native, who's a right shot, was scratched the last five games, an absence that mostly coincided with the addition of defenseman Brad Hunt, whom the Wild acquired in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights almost two weeks ago.

Overall, Prosser has appeared in 15 games after skating in 56 last season when his third stint with the organization began once he was plucked off waivers from the Blues. In 353 total games with the Wild, Prosser has 10 goals and 47 points. He's in the final season of a two-year, $1.3 million contract.

As for Brown, he signed a two-year, $1.375 million deal with the Wild as a free agent last summer.

Since then, he's roved in and out of the lineup on the fourth line – chipping in a goal and three assists in 35 games.

A Bursnville native and University of Minnesota Duluth alum, Brown played 3 minutes, 54 seconds Saturday in the 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. It was the 28-year-old's first game since Jan.17.