Opening-day rosters are due Tuesday, and the Wild worked to reach the 23-man limit Monday by placing winger J.T. Brown on waivers.

If Brown clears, he can be assigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League.

Currently, the Wild has 26 players on its roster but it may not need to make any more cuts after Brown’s subtraction.

Forward Mason Shaw, who’s recovering from knee surgery, will be designated as an injured non-roster player, and defenseman Greg Pateryn (lower-body injury) could be shifted to injured reserve.

Those moves would put the team’s roster at 23 if Brown clears and is assigned to the AHL or is claimed by another team. The Wild, however, does have the option to keep Brown in the NHL even if he clears.

With Pateryn out, Louie Belpedio and Carson Soucy have been competing for what’s looked like one spot on the blue line.

While it’s possible the team would have room to keep both if Brown is assigned or claimed, the Wild could also send Belpedio or Soucy to the minors – a move that could drop the roster to 22 (if Brown is moved out) or 23 (if the team decides to hold onto Brown).

Neither Belpedio nor Soucy require waivers. Keeping one would give the Wild seven healthy defensemen.

Over the past few seasons, the Wild hasn't typically flexed its roster to the 23-man limit. But it's unclear where how many players the Wild will carry this season under new general manager Bill Guerin.

After a day off Monday, the team is back to practice Tuesday.

The Wild opens the season Thursday in Nashville against the Predators.