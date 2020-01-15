GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Sidney Crosby, Penguins: The captain tallied four points, including a goal, in his return from core muscle surgery.

2. Evgeni Malkin, Penguins: The center had two goals and an assist.

3. Bryan Rust, Penguins: The winger recorded the game-winning goal and added an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals by the Penguins in four tries.

5 Defensemen for the Wild after its lineup snafu.

5 Goals for winger Marcus Foligno in his past five games.

SARAH MCLELLAN