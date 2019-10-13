GAME RECAP

Three stars

1. Sidney Crosby, Penguins: The captain scored a goal and set up another.

2. Adam Johnson, Penguins: The Hibbing native tallied his first NHL goal and had an assist.

3. Patric Hornqvist, Penguins: The winger finished with two points, including a goal.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Power-play goals by the Penguins in four tries.

3 Points for defenseman Jared Spurgeon.

5 Goals against Devan Dubnyk before he was pulled.

SARAH MCLELLAN